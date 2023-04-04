DERBY - The owners of two residential buildings straddling the USA/Canadian border are preventing Derby's health officer Elijah Capron from inspecting the premises. About 20 percent of one building is on the American side of the border; the other has 25 percent in the US. Both buildings are owned by BMS Holdings out of Canada. The issue was discussed at Monday’s Derby Selectboard meeting.
A health problem that started in 2018 has yet to be resolved. Sewage reportedly backs up into the basement and access is on the Canadian side.BMS Holdings won't allow an inspector from the US access to ensure the place is clean. The apartments are still being rented, which isn't permitted, but Capron can't enforce US law in Canada.