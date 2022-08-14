On August 13, people from all over Orleans County, and beyond, gathered at Baxter Park for the annual Derby Line Community Day. There were many activities, vendors, and events throughout the day for people of all ages to enjoy. Admission, parking, activities, and entertainment were all free making this a well attended, and appreciated event for the local community.
The day was filled with entertainment. Ranging from children’s events to wildlife, to wrestling there really was something for everyone to take part in. There was a wildlife exhibit with a snake, a tortoise, a tarantula, and other cool animals on display. Eastern Townships Wrestling Association (ETWA) had a ring set up and a few bouts to entertain the crowds. Pony rides, bouncy houses, and live music were a few of the other events throughout the afternoon.