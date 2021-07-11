Interstates
I-89 Berlin – The bridge deck replacement project continues. Lane and speed reductions are in place in each direction; crossovers are being utilized. Expect flagged traffic along Crosstown Road throughout the week.
I-89 Hartford – Sharon – A resurfacing project continues. Operations will require lane reductions in the vicinity of active construction. A speed reduction to 55 mph will be enforced when lane closures are in effect.
I-89 Sharon – A bridge rehabilitation project is underway. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction; crossovers are being utilized. Motorists: be aware of a work zone speed reduction.
I-89 Sharon – Bethel – A resurfacing project continues in both directions north of Exit 3 in Bethel. Lane and speed reductions will be in effect in the vicinity of active construction. Lane and speed reductions on the Exit 3 ramps will also be in effect on 07/14 and 07/15.
I-89 White River Junction – Our partners at NHDOT are working on a multi-year bridge replacement project on I-89 over the Connecticut River. Motorists should expect lane and speed reductions over the bridge.
I-91 Hartford – Motorists will encounter continuous lane closures on I-91 in both directions between Exits 12 and 11 as crews continue bridge repair operations.
I-91 Rockingham –The bridge replacement project continues. Both northbound and southbound travel lanes are open to traffic. Narrow lanes – use caution.
I-91 Weathersfield – A bridge deck replacement project continues at Exit 8 over VT 131. Lane and speed reductions are in effect in each direction as southbound traffic is merged to the northbound bridge using a crossover. Expect minor delays along VT 131 under the bridge.
Around the State
Bakersfield – Roadway improvements are underway along VT 108. Plan on areas of one-way alternating traffic as crews work on paving.
Berkshire – A culvert replacement project continues along VT 118 just north of its intersection with VT 105. A detour around the project site is in effect. Motorists should be aware of construction vehicles moving in/out of the area.
Burlington – South Burlington – Concrete slab rehabilitation continues on U.S. 7 and the westbound I-189 off ramp. Nightwork Sunday, 7/11 and Monday, 7/12 from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on the westbound off-ramp. One-way alternating traffic will be in effect. Delays may occur.
Calais – A bridge replacement project is underway along VT 14 just south of its intersection with Pekin Brook Road. Motorists will encounter one-way alternating traffic controlled by flaggers during the day, with a traffic light at the bridge during off hours. Expect some delays.
Cavendish – Weathersfield – A roadway reclaim project is progressing along VT 131. Motorists will encounter alternating one-way traffic in the vicinity of paving operations. Please use caution and lower speed as varying surfaces still exist within the project area. Expect delays.
Chelsea – Thetford – A resurfacing project continues along VT 113. Motorists should expect grooved pavement, loose gravel, and limited pavement markings throughout the project limits.
Chester – Springfield – Multiple bridge replacement projects are underway on VT 11 between VT 103 in Chester and VT 106 in Springfield. Expect one-way alternating traffic at multiple points along this route with intermittent stoppages of traffic throughout the week near Old Chester Road. Anticipate delays.
Colchester – Essex– Lane closures between 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on VT 15 between the Lime Kiln Road intersection and Susie Wilson Road for work on the multi-use path. Pedestrian access will be maintained.
East Dorset – Motorists can expect lane and speed reductions at the intersection of U.S. 7 and VT 7A; lane shifts will be in effect. Prepare for short delays and traffic halts during the day to allow for construction equipment and trucks required to stop at railroad crossings.
Enosburgh – Traffic along VT 118 is detoured onto a temporary bridge. Motorists: be aware of truck traffic in/out of the work area.
Essex – Traffic continues to be shifted along VT 117 at its intersection with VT 289. A speed reduction is in place. Motorists should be aware of construction vehicles moving in/out of the project area.
Fair Haven – Rutland – Expect single-lane closures on U.S. 4 in both directions for various paving and bridge work. Motorists are advised to use caution while travelling through multiple construction zones.
Georgia – St. Albans Town – Motorists will encounter one-way alternating traffic along U.S. 7 as plug joints, drives, and line striping is completed.
Groton – Newbury – Motorists should expect shoulder closures with possible alternating one-way traffic on U.S. 302 as crews begin shoulder reconstruction in Groton and conduct shoulder grading, ditching, and island paving at the I-91 interchange.
Hartford – Crews will be conducting shoulder work and signage installation throughout the roundabout and sidewalk project area. Motorist should expect minimal delays along U.S. 5 and Sykes Mountain Avenue.
Hinesburg – An intersection project on VT 116/CVU Road and Shelburne Falls Road continues. Motorists will encounter flagged one-way alternating traffic at the intersection from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Londonderry – Chester – Paving of sideroads and driveway aprons continues on VT 11, along with bridge joints, shoulder backup, and rumble-strip installation. Motorists will encounter one-way flagged traffic in multiple areas, causing delays.
Middlebury – Crews will mill VT 30 and Main Street towards Merchant Row, Cross Street to the intersection of U.S. 7, followed by U.S. 7 and Court Square. Flaggers will manage alternating lanes of travel during evening construction hours, Sunday through Thursday.
Also expect construction vehicles entering and exiting Printer's Alley from Main Street and the Marble Works from Seymour Street, along with the Fifield Farm marshalling yard on VT 30. Pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers should proceed with caution.
Newbury - A bridge replacement project is underway just north of the junction of Boltonville Rd. and U.S. 302. A full closure at the location of the bridge is in place; a local signed detour is in effect. The bridge will reopen in October.
North Hero – Grand Isle – Drawbridge construction continues along U.S. 2 - day and night. A speed reduction remains in place. Mariners: the drawbridge will open at the top of the hour between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. each day. To request an opening or to communicate with the bridge tender, please use Channel 13 or call 802-372-4360.
Norwich – Thetford – Motorists will see lane closures and alternating one-way traffic on U.S. 5 as crews work on shoulders, bridge joints, and other punch list items. Expect minimal delays.
Pittsford – Multiple activities for roadway reconstruction on U.S. 7. Motorists should proceed with caution as they navigate new traffic patterns and lane shifts throughout the project. Expect alternating one-way traffic with minor delays. A speed reduction to 35 mph remains in effect.
Proctor – North Street remains closed to through-traffic at the location of the bridge project over the Vermont Railway until October 2021. A signed detour is in place.
Randolph – Motorists should expect one-way alternating traffic along VT 12 north of the village as crews work on a slope repair project.
Richford – Jay – Motorists should expect one lane of alternating traffic along VT 105 as the final reclamation process begins throughout the project area.
Ripton – A roadway and streambank stabilization project on VT 125 is underway. Expect flagged, one-way alternating traffic within the project area. Minor delays.
Rockingham – Our partners at NHDOT are working on a rehabilitation project on the Church Street Bridge connecting Vermont and New Hampshire. Motorists should expect intermittent, alternating one-way traffic and some delays.
Shelburne – So. Burlington – Mast pole work continues along U.S. 7 at intersections between McIntosh Avenue and Swift Street. Motorists should expect nighttime lane closures in the areas of operation.
Springfield – A roadway resurfacing project continues along VT 106 and VT 10. Various operations on VT 10 between the intersection with VT 103 and VT 106. Expect delays.
Stowe – Morristown – On Monday, 07/12, motorists should expect delays and intermittent alternating one-way traffic along VT 100 from just north of Stagecoach Road to just north of the Stowe/Morristown town line as crews finish paving the final lift of pavement, between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Work will continue Tuesday through Friday with minimal traffic delays.
Waterbury – Multiple construction activities are underway along U.S. 2 in the village downtown. Motorists are urged to pay attention to flaggers, signage, and pedestrian crossers.
Williston – Motorists will encounter lane shifts along U.S. 2 near its intersection with Industrial Avenue as a temporary detour is constructed. Traffic control will be present to allow for construction vehicles in/out of the work area during the day.
Motorists should also expect lane shifts along VT 2A (Essex Road) between Helena Drive and the Blair Park Road/Zypher Road intersection during the workday.
Winooski – A concrete slab rehabilitation project along U.S. 7 and West Allen St. (the Winooski Circulator) gears back up. Work is scheduled to resume Tuesday night through Thursday night (7/13-7/15). Expect lane closures from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Woodford – A ledge stabilization project is underway on VT 9. Eastbound traffic is reduced to one lane; a lane shift for westbound traffic will be in place through November. Motorists are urged to lower speeds when coming down the hill into the project area.
Woodstock – A resurfacing project continues. Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures and alternate one-way traffic controlled by flaggers on U.S. 4, VT 12, and VT 106 during daytime hours, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.