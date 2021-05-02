Interstates
I-89 Berlin – A bridge deck replacement project continues. Northbound and Southbound traffic have been reduced to one lane in each direction. Crossovers are being utilized. Motorists should be aware of a work zone speed reduction. Intermittent one-way alternating traffic will be in effect on Crosstown Rd. Expect a slowing of traffic on VT 62 in the project area.
I-89 Hartford-Sharon - A resurfacing project is underway. Day work will require lane and speed reductions in both directions. Night work will include ramp closures Monday and Tuesday night and lane reductions on the I-89/I-91 interchange in Hartford, Sunday through Thursday night. A speed reduction to 55 mph when lane closures are in effect.
I-89 Sharon – A bridge rehabilitation project continues. Northbound and Southbound traffic have been reduced to one lane in each direction. Crossovers are being utilized. Motorists should be aware of a work zone speed reduction.
I-89 Sharon–Bethel – A resurfacing project resumes on I-89 North and Southbound. Crews will be replacing bridge joints near Exit 2 in Sharon. Lane and speed reductions will be in place. Be aware of multiple construction zones in this area.
I-91 Hartford – Motorists can expect a continuous lane closure both Northbound and Southbound between Exits 12 and 11 as crews continue bridge repairs over U.S. 4, VT 14, the New England Central railroad, and the White River.
I-91 Rockingham – Bridge barrier work continues this week with trucks entering/exiting the construction zone. Motorists should note that lane and speed reductions are in place both Northbound and Southbound.
I-91 Weathersfield – A bridge deck replacement project is underway at Exit 8 over VT 131. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction as Southbound traffic is merged to the Northbound bridge using a crossover. A speed reduction is in place. Motorists can expect minor delays along VT 131 under the bridge for demolition activities.
Around the State
Berkshire – Work continues on the installation of a temporary bridge along VT 118. Motorist should be aware of truck traffic coming in/out of the work area.
Cavendish – Weathersfield - A roadway reclaim project continues along VT 131. Motorists should expect alternating one-way traffic at multiple locations throughout the length of the project. Please use caution as milled and gravel surfaces exist within the project area. Delays will occur. Add extra time to your travel plans.
Chelsea – Thetford – A series of culvert replacements and repairs continues along VT 113. Travelers will encounter flagged one-way traffic in the areas of operation.
Colchester – Essex – Path excavation continues on VT 15. Motorists can expect lane closures between Lime Kiln Road and UVM Medical Fanny Allen Campus on the south side and between National Guard Road and Barnes Avenue on the north side from 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Enosburgh – A bridge replacement project is underway along VT 118. Motorists are now detoured onto a temporary bridge to allow for the demolition of the old structure.
Essex – A traffic shift is in place along VT 117 at its intersection with VT 289 for a culvert replacement project. There will be one-way alternating traffic this Tuesday and Wednesday for the removal of existing downstream pipe. Expect some delays.
Fair Haven – Rutland – Multiple guardrail and pavement operations are underway along U.S. 4 between Exits 2 and 6. Expect lane and speed reductions. Construction of a crossover along U.S. 4 continues approx. ½ mile west of the intersection with U.S. 7. Eastbound traffic will begin utilizing this crossover by the end of the week.
Hartford – Plan on lane and shoulder closures and alternating one-way traffic on U.S. 5 and Sykes Mountain Avenue. On Tuesday, 05/04, motorists should expect traffic pattern changes at the intersections of U.S. 5/ Sykes Mountain Avenue and Sykes Mountain Avenue/Ralph Lehman Drive, as traffic is transitioned to the new roundabouts. Significant delays should be expected.
Londonderry – Chester - Drainage and ditching work is set to continue along VT 11. There will be alternating one-way flagged traffic in multiple areas, causing delays.
Middlebury – A nighttime repaving project is underway along U.S. 7 between Creek Road and Mary Hogan Drive. Flaggers will manage alternating lanes of traffic during paving activities from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. There will also be construction vehicles moving in and out of Triangle Park and Printer's Alley on Main Street; pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers should proceed with caution.
North Hero – Grand Isle – Drawbridge construction continues along U.S. 2. A speed reduction remains in place. Mariners: The drawbridge will begin its daily operating schedule on 05/15. To request an opening or to communicate with the bridge tender, please use Channel 13 or call 802-372-4360.
Pittsford – Multiple activities for roadway reconstruction along U.S. 7 this week. Motorists should proceed with caution as they navigate new traffic patterns and lane shifts throughout the project. Expect alternating one-way traffic with moderate delays. A speed reduction to 35 mph remains in effect.
Plainfield – North Montpelier –VT 214 is closed to through-traffic from its intersections with U.S. 2 to VT 14. The road is closed during the daytime for culvert replacements and reopened to traffic at night. Local traffic will be able to access depending on the destination.
Richford – Jay – Guardrail and road widening work along VT 105 from the intersection of VT 105A proceeding east to West Jay Road. Expect daily lane closures with some delays.
Rockingham – Our partners at NHDOT are working on a rehabilitation project on the Church Street Bridge connecting Vermont and New Hampshire. Motorists should expect intermittent, alternating one-way traffic and some delays.
Sheldon – Franklin – Paving operations along VT 120 from Hanna Road in Franklin proceeding 5.2 miles south to the intersection with VT 105. Traffic control will allow for one lane of alternating travel within the construction area. 10’ lane restriction between Rice Hill Road and Triplet Drive in Franklin.
Springfield - Multiple bridge replacement projects are underway on VT 11 between VT 103 in Chester and VT 106 in Springfield. Please expect one-way alternating traffic at various points along this route. Minor delays may occur.
South Burlington – Shelburne – Nightwork this week at the intersection of U.S. 7 and Swift Street for signal improvements, with potential work Wednesday/Thursday night at Queen City Park Road. Both should have minimal impact to motorists.
Stowe – Morristown – Motorists should expect intermittent alternating one-way traffic along VT 100 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday to Friday. The speed limit in Stowe has been reduced to 40 MPH while crews continue work at the bridge over Moss Glenn Brook. Traffic at the bridge will continue to be controlled by temporary traffic signals.
Waitsfield – A sidewalk project continues along VT 100 in the village. Plan on periods of alternating one-way traffic with short delays.
Waterbury – Multiple construction activities are underway along U.S. 2 in the village downtown. Motorists are urged to pay attention to flaggers and pedestrian crossers.
Williston – Waterline work continues on U.S. 2 near the intersection of Industrial Avenue. Motorist can expect designated lane shifts within the work area. Note: the main entrance to Engineers Drive will be closed for waterline work on Monday 05/03 from 3:00 – 10:00 a.m.
Woodstock: Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures and alternate one-way traffic controlled by flaggers on U.S. 4, VT 12, and VT 106. Minimal traffic delays are expected Monday and Tuesday, with more significant delays expected Wednesday - Friday as crews begin paving on U.S. 4. No parking areas will be signed; parking meters will be bagged.
###