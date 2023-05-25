NEWPORT CITY – On Thursday, a few dozen people met in Pomerleau Park to support Beth Barnes. On Monday, the newly elected mayor of Newport City resigned from her position. She was elected to office on Town Meeting Day in March. During her brief resignation statement during Monday’s City Council Meeting, she said that for 75 days, she was berated, intimidated, bullied, commanded not to do certain things, and forbidden from doing others.
