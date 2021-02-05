Armed Robbery At Barton Bank

At about 6 p.m., Thursday, the Vermont State Police received a report of a robbery at TD bank in Barton. Initial investigation revealed a single unknown male entered the bank demanding money from the tellers threatening the use of a weapon. The unknown male allegedly took an undisclosed amount of cash from the bank and left the scene on foot. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident. Investigation into the matter remains ongoing and anyone with information into the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
