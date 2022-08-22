BROWNINGTON - On Saturday, Bari Fischer hosted a fundraising event at Arnold's Rescue Center on the Hinman-Settler Road in Brownington. Fischer raises a critically endangered species of donkey called a Poitou. They have a distinctive look, as their long coat of fur looks similar to dreadlocks. Saturday’s event got people out in the community as well as much more familiar with this special breed, and the rescue center itself.
The fundraiser consisted of folks purchasing a ticket with 20 area businesses on it. People then visited participating locations and received a ticket from each place they stopped. Once they collected their tickets, people returned to the Rescue Center where tickets could then be placed in bags next to donated items. At the end of the day, a winning name was drawn from the bag. Items available included rounds of golf, local maple syrup, food stuffs, gift certificates, local crafts including a wall hanging made by the local Amish community, and various other items.