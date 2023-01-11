DERBY CENTER - A request for $50,000 in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds by the Village of Derby Center was passed over by the Derby selectboard on Monday evening. The trustees can file a written request by May 1 for funds the selectboard will expend this year.
Village Trustee Stephen Mengel asked for $50,000 to be disbursed over a two year period to supplement an Eurasian milfoil removal program in Derby Pond. The pond is a drinking water source for the village residents and businesses. The water line extends along Derby Road, the commercial district, to the Newport City town line. The Village water department supplies water to the city.
Assistant Clerk Karen Jenne recalls the milfoil removal project in Derby Pond has been ongoing for a couple of decades. The Village has state permits for bottom barriers and mechanical suction harvesting.
In recent years, the company Diver Hand Harvesting has used suction harvesting removing one plant at a time to prevent fragmentation. In 2022, the Village spent $35,625 to harvest the invasive species. Annually, town residents have authorized a special appropriation of $10,000 for the milfoil removal program at Town Meeting Day.
The trustee's goal is to increase the number of days they can contract with DHH to remove the milfoil. The new system is time consuming, but progress has been made in reducing the size of the milfoil beds, as well as identifying and removing new growth. The additional funding will allow for a more aggressive approach to removing the milfoil.
At the selectboard meeting Mengel said the Village received $164,110 in ARPA funds. The trustees focused funds on infrastructure projects including installing radio read water meters at a cost of $44,774, Village Clerk Betsy Bumps confirmed. An additional 250 meters will cost $108,000 installed. These meters are for residences, not commercial operations. Commercial meters are more costly, Bumps said.
The wastewater treatment plant infrastructure needs upgrading. Built in 1982, the pump stations need upgrades and new controls. Some of the parts are obsolete. The controls in the well are underground. The trustees would like to make the controls more accessible.
To date, the trustees have spent $152,574 of the ARPA funds for infrastructure upgrades.
Derby selectman Brian Smith who also doubles as a state representative advised Mengel the state just released $40 million in new funding for municipal infrastructure projects. These are ARPA funds the state received, separate from the individual allotments to towns and villages.