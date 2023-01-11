DERBY CENTER - A request for $50,000 in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds by the Village of Derby Center was passed over by the Derby selectboard on Monday evening. The trustees can file a written request by May 1 for funds the selectboard will expend this year.

Village Trustee Stephen Mengel asked for $50,000 to be disbursed over a two year period to supplement an Eurasian milfoil removal program in Derby Pond. The pond is a drinking water source for the village residents and businesses. The water line extends along Derby Road, the commercial district, to the Newport City town line. The Village water department supplies water to the city.

