CRAFTSBURY - In the future the Craftsbury selectboard will appoint a delinquent tax collector. Selectman Bruce Urie expressed concern about tax collector Yvette "Effie" Brown's health, asking for a one year appointment to hire a tax collector.
Following a discussion, voters agreed to allow the selectboard to appoint a tax collector by a margin of 77 in favor to 25 opposed.
James Jones was reelected to the selectboard for a three year term.
An article asking that all elected offices be voted in by Australian ballot failed. Thirty six voters said yes and 52 voted no.
The Craftsbury school budget of $403,546 passed. Voters authorized $115,089 of the 2022 fiscal year unspent fund balance be transferred to a reserve fund for building maintenance and repairs.
School directors Kasey Allen and Cedar Hannan were reelected to two and three year terms respectively.
For more details on this meeting, see Friday's Express