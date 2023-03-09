CRAFTSBURY - In the future the Craftsbury selectboard will appoint a delinquent tax collector. Selectman Bruce Urie expressed concern about tax collector Yvette "Effie" Brown's health, asking for a one year appointment to hire a tax collector. 

Following a discussion, voters agreed to allow the selectboard to appoint a tax collector by a margin of 77 in favor to 25 opposed.

