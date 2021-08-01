BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — An artifact from a steamer that sank in Lake Champlain more than 200 years ago is back on the surface where it is being studied and preserved.
Earlier this summer researchers from the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and others recovered the 125-pound cast-iron block from the bottom of the lake.
The block is was believed to have held one end of the drive shaft of the Phoenix, an early Lake Champlain steamer that sank on Sept. 4, 1819, killing six of the 46 passengers and crew on board.
The museum's Chris Sabick told WCAX-TV that researchers believe the piece had been previously broken and replaced.
"But the recovery of the object will tell us a lot about the design and construction of the paddle wheels as well as the driveshaft that turned them and the machinery that drives the paddle wheels," Sabick said.
The Phoenix was launched in 1815. It sailed a regular schedule between Whitehall, New York, and St. Johns, Quebec, stopping at ports along the lake.
Researchers have known about the location of the Phoenix's hull's remains for decades, but only recently have they been recovering more pieces of the wreck. Last year a diver using a remotely operated vehicle found the paddlewheels.