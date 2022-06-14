DERBY CENTER - Summer is the season to take a drive around the countryside, stopping at antique stores, craft shops, and art centers. If you travel to Derby via Route 111 stop in at Krafty K near the intersection of Route 105. Custom signage, woodwork, and other art are on display.
Kristin Beswick opened the craft shop last May, renting space from landlord Tim Byrne, a teacher and noted stained glass craftsman. Beswick is employed at North Country Supervisory Union and in her spare time makes artwork primarily using wood.
"I was just playing around with a couple of friends," Beswick said of her interest in art. "We started ‘Sunday funday’ and made signs."
Beswick prefers working with older, reclaimed hardwood. She also likes to repurpose furniture. As an example, she created a bench using headboards and footboards from an old bed and used reclaimed oak boards to finish out the piece..
"Older wood adds character," Beswick said.
