Rachel Justice Butts is a local photographer from Orleans County. Surrounded by cornfields and trees, many of her photos are inspired by nature with subjects ranging from animals to scenic views. Butts has been honing her craft and has moved into photographing weddings, as well as portraits of both people and animals.
Butts explained that she has had a love for art her entire life. She said that she loves capturing and sharing the natural beauty of just about everything and every person. Butts expressed that she has always wanted to create visuals for people to appreciate and doing so brings her great happiness.
This love for visual art also brought her to designing and drawing. She has created designs for tattoos, logos, business signs, menus, and more. She said that she loves bringing ideas to life for people to see, use, and enjoy.
When asked to speak a bit on how she does her work, she said, “My Cannon DSCR is my best friend when it comes to events, exploring the area, and portraits.” For her drawings and designs, Butts said she brainstorms a lot of ideas before creating the final product. She uses materials such as paper, pencils, markers, her laptop, an iPad, and printer to create those perfect pieces.
While talking of her work, Butts took a moment to think and speak on how her artwork plays into today's society.
“In my opinion, taking photographs freezes a moment in time that will never happen exactly the same again. I think society could appreciate small moments a little more, and I do my part in making images people enjoy looking at more than once.” Butts went on to explain that she finds it important to reflect back on pieces of art because she believes it can teach you a lot about yourself.
For the rest of the story see Wednesday's Express