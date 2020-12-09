Attempted Robbery In Morristown

The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department reports that on December 9, a male entered Macs Convenience Store in Morristown at 5:50 a.m., and demanded money from the clerk. Police said the suspect claimed to be armed, however, no weapon was displayed and left the store on foot without any money. Police described the man as having a smaller stature, wearing jeans a green sweatshirt and boots. The subjects face was completely covered. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Morristown Police Department at (802) 888-4211
