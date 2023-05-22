BB

Beth Barnes reads her letter of resignation before the Newport City Council on Monday night. (Photo By Christopher Roy)

Mayor Beth Barnes resigned at Monday night’s City Council meeting. Reading from a prepared statement, Barnes said that though she was excited by the role that she has “spent 75 days being berated, intimidated, (and) bullied…” via email, text, and verbally in executive session. She claimed that there had also been violations of 1 VSA 313 (a), the law outlining what can and cannot take place during executive session. The City Council went into an executive session following the resignation. Barnes was not available for comment following her resignation. Stay tuned for more details as we have them.

Tags

Recommended for you