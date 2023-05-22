Mayor Beth Barnes resigned at Monday night’s City Council meeting. Reading from a prepared statement, Barnes said that though she was excited by the role that she has “spent 75 days being berated, intimidated, (and) bullied…” via email, text, and verbally in executive session. She claimed that there had also been violations of 1 VSA 313 (a), the law outlining what can and cannot take place during executive session. The City Council went into an executive session following the resignation. Barnes was not available for comment following her resignation. Stay tuned for more details as we have them.
breaking
Barnes Resigns at City Council Meeting
- Staff Reports
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Barnes Resigns at City Council Meeting
- Urie Excelling For United Elite Krajisnik FC
- Athlete of the Week: Thomas Hinton
- Lake Region Honors an Icon, Wins Big, in First Home Track Meet in Twenty Years
- Solons Top Rangers on Senior Day
- Falcon Tennis Boys Fall to Middlebury
- Lakers Play Spoiler on Falcons' Senior Day
- Track Falcons and Rangers Compete at Lyndon
Popular Content
Articles
- Traffic Stop Leads to an Arrest on a FL Extradition Warrant for Sexual Abuse Charges
- One More Chance to Catch VFT’s Performance of Honk!
- Lake Region Honors an Icon, Wins Big, in First Home Track Meet in Twenty Years
- Couple Denies L&L Charges from Incident at Orleans School
- Parker No-Hits Lancers in Falcons’ 11-1 Win
- Shooting in Montgomery
- Track Falcons and Rangers Compete at Lyndon
- Traffic Stop Leads to an Arrest on a FL Extradition Warrant for Sexual Abuse Charges
- Lakers Play Spoiler on Falcons' Senior Day
- Solons Top Rangers on Senior Day
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.