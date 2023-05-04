BARTON VILLAGE - At a recent Barton Village trustees meeting, it was confirmed the Public Utility Commission (PUC) will host a public hearing in May to start the process for a rate hike increase for Barton Electric Department (BED). The trustees have petitioned the PUC for a rate increase of 18.27 percent. The public hearing is scheduled for May 11 at 7 p.m., at the Barton Municipal Building.
Barton Electric Rate Hike Hearing Set
- ED BARBER Staff Writer
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Traffic Stop Leads to an Arrest on a FL Extradition Warrant for Sexual Abuse Charges
- Vermont Author Jerry Johnson Announces New Novel-Full
- Vermont Author Jerry Johnson Announces New Novel-
- Balancing Safety and Finances, NCUH Looks at PCB Mitigation
- Early Childcare and Paid Family Leave Discussed at Governor’s Press Conference - Full
- Balancing Safety and Finances, NCUH Looks at PCB Mitigation-full
- BED Rate Hike Hearing Set -full
- Falcons Rally to Beat SBUHS
Popular Content
Articles
- Roads Opened to ATV Traffic by Selectboard
- Five Newport City Firefighters Pull Couple From Smoke Filled Home
- Couple Denies L&L Charges from Incident at Orleans School
- Thefts Bring Slew of Charges for Newport Man
- Firefighter Training brings crowd on Sunday
- Gilcris Goes Yard, But Falcons Top Rangers 9-4
- PCBs Detected at North Country Union High School, Strategy Proposed for Remediation-full
- Shooting in Montgomery
- Lake Region Union High School Student Wins STEM Honors
- Wrights Enterprises Will be Home to Pizza Factory, Vermont Frozen Foods
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.