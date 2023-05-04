Barton Fire Station

The former Barton Fire Department is undergoing a renovation. C & L Upholstery Services currently occupies the historic building. (File photo by Ed Barber)

BARTON VILLAGE - At a recent Barton Village trustees meeting, it was confirmed the Public Utility Commission (PUC) will host a public hearing in May to start the process for a rate hike increase for Barton Electric Department (BED). The trustees have petitioned the PUC for a rate increase of 18.27 percent. The public hearing is scheduled for May 11 at 7 p.m., at the Barton Municipal Building.

