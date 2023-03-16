BARTON VILLAGE - At the beginning of Barton Village's annual meeting last Tuesday, independent energy consultant Patty Richards summarized the village trustee's proposed rate hike for Barton Electric Department (BED) customers.
featured
Barton Electric Rate Hike Starts April 1
- ED BARBER Staff Writer
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Project Scaled Back: Coventry Moves Forward with School Addition
- Project Scaled Back: Coventry Moves Forward with School Addition-Full Story
- Barton Electric Rate Hike Starts April 1
- Barton Electric Rate Hike Starts April 1-Full Story
- North Country Union Junior High Hosts 47th Annual Northeast District Junior High Music Festival
- Barton Village Annual Meeting Tuesday Night
- “Unaffordable” Heat Act and Paid Family Leave Top of Conversation at Legislative Breakfast -Full Story
- “Unaffordable” Heat Act and Paid Family Leave Top of Conversation at Legislative Breakfast
Popular Content
Articles
- Coventry Selectboard Member and Road Commissioner Calls it Quits
- Newport Has a New Mayor, City Council and Budget Votes are In
- Brueck Speaks About Being Named Vermont Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year
- Coventry Selectboard Member and Road Commissioner Calls it Quits - Full Story
- Barton Village Annual Meeting Tuesday Night
- Paul Noel Appointed to Fish and Wildlife Board
- North Country Union Junior High Hosts 47th Annual Northeast District Junior High Music Festival
- “Unaffordable” Heat Act and Paid Family Leave Top of Conversation at Legislative Breakfast -Full Story
- Montpelier Bests North County in Finals Rematch
- Coventry Rejects Bond Vote
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.