BARTON - The decision came late, but an Independence Day parade was hosted in the Village of Barton on July 4th. The parade didn't last long considering the short notice. Nonetheless the streets were lined with appreciative spectators weary of the last two years of pandemic restrictions, masking, and social distancing. Now, with the regulations lifted, people feel free to co-mingle.
This year was mask free and spectators stood together in groups or lined their chairs shoulder to shoulder along the sidewalk. Early arrivals picked choice seating areas in the shade with a clear view of the parade.
It was ladies first on Saturday as the American Legion Auxiliary Post #76 led the parade. The Auxiliary is a separate entity from the American Legion that shares similar values. The Auxiliary was founded in 1919, dedicated to serving veterans and their families.
For decades the Bread and Puppet Theater in Glover has participated in the parade. This year was no different as a large contingent of Bread and Puppet volunteers brought a band, stilt walkers, and a political message to share.
For more photos of the Barton Parade check out Wednesday's Express