BARTON VILLAGE - The Barton Village wastewater treatment plant and other facilities will receive a variety of infrastructure upgrades. At Monday's trustee meeting, they heard a list of projects that need immediate attention from Lucas DiMauro, the water treatment facility operator.
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation directed DiMauro to install a perimeter fence around the waste water plant, and add a security alarm. The fire alarm doesn't work and needs to be replaced. The estimated cost for the corrective action is close to $20,000; ARPA funds can be earmarked to cover the cost.