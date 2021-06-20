BARTON -- The Vermont State Police said a 39-year-old Barton man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.
Jason Eastman crashed on Barton Orleans Road in Barton and was later pronounced dead at North Country Hospital in Newport from his injuries, police said.
Trooper David Upson said police responded to a single motorcycle crash near 1706 Barton Orleans Road about 2:07 p.m.
Upson said Eastman, was northbound before leaving the roadway, causing him to be thrown from his motorcycle and making contact with a utility pole.
Eastman was wearing a helmet and speed was likely a contributing factor in the crash, Upson said. The weather was dry and clear.
The 2009 Aprilia Shiver 750cc was totaled in the crash, police said.