BARTON - Barton Area Senior Services Incorporated (BASSI) will close their location at the Barton Memorial Building and move the senior meal site to Glover’s town hall. Meal service will continue in Barton through the month. As of May 1 meal service will start in Glover.
Prior to the pandemic, the Town of Barton had two senior meal sites; one in the Village of Orleans and one in Barton Village. The site in Orleans closed at the onset of the Covid pandemic. As of April 30th there will not be a meal site in Orleans County’s third largest town.
At this time 1,000 meals per month are either picked up or delivered across several towns in the Barton area. The Glover Senior Meal site is open on Monday. BASSI serves meals on Tuesday and Thursday. Once merged, the Glover site will continue to run all three days.
Prior to the pandemic, BASSI offered exercise classes from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to lunch. Other activities that were offered during service days included bingo, music, and card games. The plan is to resume these activities once eat-in service begins again. Currently meals are delivered or picked up. BASSI volunteer Patsy Tompkins said eat-in services may start mid-May depending on whether it will be safe to gather socially in light of the Covid virus.
At a village trustee meeting in February, BASSI board members and supporters of the senior center engaged in a lively discussion with the trustees.
