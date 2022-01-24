BARTON- The Barton select board will ask town residents to approve town and highway budgets for fiscal year 2022 that are the lowest since 2019. The amount raised in taxes will be reduced by carry forward surpluses in both accounts.
The town budget is $711,472. The select board reduced the amount owed in property taxes by applying $87,991 of the 2021 surplus to this budget for a bottom line of $623,481.
$233,718 of a 2021 surplus in the highway fund will be applied to a proposed budget of $989,045. The amount to be raised in taxes is $755,327.
The town has sufficient funds earmarked for a new 10 wheel dump truck equipped with an easy hook snow plow. The dump capacity is 16 yards. Selectman Jeff Cota has been investigating the cost to replace a nine year old truck. It can take two years from placing an order to delivery. There is an International that has drawn Cota's attention as it will be set up and available this summer.
The board agreed Cota would contact several companies and invite them to negotiate with the board in person. A new dump truck can cost $200,000 less the trade in value of the older truck.
