BARTON VILLAGE - The Barton Village annual meeting is Tuesday night, March 14 at 7p.m. at the Barton Memorial Building. Voters will elect a trustee for a three year term. Trustee Chair Nathan Sicard is the incumbent. Trustee Jacqueline Laurion was appointed to fill a vacancy last year and must be elected to serve the final two years of Cathy Swain's term in office. There are two challengers also running for a trustee position. 

A moderator, a clerk, a treasurer, and a delinquent tax collector must also all be elected for one year terms.

Tags

Recommended for you