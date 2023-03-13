BARTON VILLAGE - The Barton Village annual meeting is Tuesday night, March 14 at 7p.m. at the Barton Memorial Building. Voters will elect a trustee for a three year term. Trustee Chair Nathan Sicard is the incumbent. Trustee Jacqueline Laurion was appointed to fill a vacancy last year and must be elected to serve the final two years of Cathy Swain's term in office. There are two challengers also running for a trustee position.
A moderator, a clerk, a treasurer, and a delinquent tax collector must also all be elected for one year terms.
The proposed 2023 village budget is $65,000. The trustees also propose a highway budget of $338,100.
The trustees request $68,804 through taxes and user fees for the water department. An additional $57,200 is proposed for the wastewater department.
Voters are asked to appropriate $5,000 as matching funds for grant applications that demonstrate a direct benefit to the village.
Article 13 is a public information session regarding the future of the
Barton Electric Department. The trustees are proposing to sell the utility which is heavily in debt. The trustees have proposed a 18.27 percent increase in electric rates.