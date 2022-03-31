BARTON VILLAGE- After several years of negotiations, the Barton Village trustees voted unanimously to recommend the sale of the Barton Electric Department to the Vermont Electric Cooperative. Sale of the village utility must now be authorized by Barton Village residents. Terms of the sale are not disclosed.
Currently, the utility company serves more than just village customers. The village has roughly 400 customers with the balance of 2,200 metered customers residing in parts of Barton, Brownington, Charleston, Westmore, Sutton and Irasburg.
"VEC’s proposal was selected after careful consideration of purchase price, proven ability to maintain high quality electric service, comparable rates and financial impacts, impacts to future Barton Village operations, and the transition of current Barton electric department employees," the trustees stated in a press release. "The Trustees are confident that moving in this direction will provide a clear and responsible path forward to resolve the difficult and complicated history of Barton Village owning and operating an electric utility, especially given the increasing complexity and cost of providing service."
