ORLEANS – An online campaign in honor of Betty White has raised almost $5,000 for the Pope Frontier Animal Society. Animal lovers across the United States donated to their local animal shelters for what would have been White’s 100th birthday. White was well known for her love of animals. She died on Jan. 31 at age 99.
Sam Christoni, Pope Frontier Animal Society shelter manager, said the challenge organizer suggested everyone donate at least five dollars to their local shelters. The effort raised just shy of $5,000 for the local animal shelter plus. In addition to cash, they also received supplies that individuals purchased.
“It was overwhelming,” said Christoni, of the supplies they continued to receive as of Friday. “We started to receive them in early January.”
Christoni became aware of the challenge through Facebook, which made her wonder if her shelter would receive anything.
Read more in Tuesday's Newport Daily Express...