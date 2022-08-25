NEWPORT CITY - As summer winds down, there is still gardening to do, flowers in bloom, hiking to be done, and general fun to be had. But, as people are out in nature, it is important to be aware that some native plants are not so human friendly.

One of the most common yet dangerous plants throughout Vermont, and one that is prevalent even in the NEK, is the invasive wild parsnip which grows along Vermont's roadsides making them quite visible to motorists passing by.

