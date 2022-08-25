NEWPORT CITY - As summer winds down, there is still gardening to do, flowers in bloom, hiking to be done, and general fun to be had. But, as people are out in nature, it is important to be aware that some native plants are not so human friendly.
One of the most common yet dangerous plants throughout Vermont, and one that is prevalent even in the NEK, is the invasive wild parsnip which grows along Vermont's roadsides making them quite visible to motorists passing by.
When in bloom, these plants are easy to spot. The yellow flower looks like Queen Anne's Lace. Unfortunately the plant, including the greenery, emits a sap that when on the skin and exposed to light can cause severe blistering. The Department of Health (DOH) web site confirms the invasive parsnip is the same as the common garden parsnip; the flower heads are a result of second year growth. The parsnip is related to carrots, parsley, angelica, and giant hogwart.
