NEWPORT CITY – After a nearly yearlong investigation, two people who allegedly conspired to steal thousands of dollars from the Jimmy Kwik convenience store on Coventry Street were recently brought in front of a judge. Eric Shatrau of Troy appeared before a judge in Orleans County District Court Friday. His alleged accomplice Angela Birk, 40, with an address listed as the Chittenden Correctional Facility, appeared Monday.

Birk also pleaded innocent to embezzlement of more than $100, giving false information to a law enforcement officer to implicate another, and accessory in the commission of grand larceny greater than $900. Judicial Officer Thomas Devine set Birk’s case or surety bond at $25,000.

Tags

Recommended for you