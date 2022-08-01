NEWPORT CITY – After a nearly yearlong investigation, two people who allegedly conspired to steal thousands of dollars from the Jimmy Kwik convenience store on Coventry Street were recently brought in front of a judge. Eric Shatrau of Troy appeared before a judge in Orleans County District Court Friday. His alleged accomplice Angela Birk, 40, with an address listed as the Chittenden Correctional Facility, appeared Monday.
Birk also pleaded innocent to embezzlement of more than $100, giving false information to a law enforcement officer to implicate another, and accessory in the commission of grand larceny greater than $900. Judicial Officer Thomas Devine set Birk’s case or surety bond at $25,000.
According to court files, on September 19, 2021, Newport City Police Officer James LeClair went to the Jimmy Kwik Store for a robbery report. The affidavit states a male entered the store while Birk, who was the store clerk at the time, took out the trash. LeClair wrote in his file that store owner Michael Marcotte arrived at the store and pulled up security footage that showed what appeared to be a male entering the store, going behind the counter, pulling his sleeves over his hands, grabbing several bank bags, and exiting the store. Newport City Police Officer Josh Lillis began a K-9 track with Newport City Police Officer Jonathan Morin. Police also obtained security footage from Ray’s Auto. During a search of the area, police found a check made out to Jimmy Kwik. At the time, the suspect was not located.
According to court files, security footage shows Birk walk toward the dumpsters and a female, identified as Lindsay Geoffroy, standing next to a telephone pole by the bottle redemption area. The video shows Geoffroy watching the male go inside and when he left, she headed down Coventry Street. LeClair wrote in court files that he spoke to Christopher Birk, who allegedly said he and Angela separated because she got back into drugs and was hanging out with Shatrau.
