DERBY - A contingent representing the Lake Salem Preservation Association presented the Derby selectboard with a long term plan to clear the lake of the invasive Euasian milfoil. They asked the selectboard for American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help offset the cost of an aggressive treatment program.
"We're trying to come up with an eradication plan," Ogilvie said to the selectboard. "Eurasian milfoil is extremely aggressive and will take over native species."
The milfoil can reproduce from the roots, seeds, and plant fragments. The Association has hired DASH to suction out the weeds by the roots. Divers have hand picked the milfoil in areas less dense in weeds.
Ramping up eradication treatments, the Association is considering the use of a genetically modified herbicide called ProcellaCor. The herbicide is approved by the federal Environmental Protection Association. Vermont's Department of Environmental Conservation has approved the use of ProcellaCor in 11 lakes.
"DASH is pulling weeds by the truck full," Ogilvie said of this year's eradication operation.``It's an incredible amount. A few years ago it was a couple of full bags."
The Association earmarked $20,000 for DASH's services this year. After a survey of the infested areas the company increased the fee to $30,000 for 30 days of treatment. They did offer a discount from the daily rate.
Monies raised by the Association through various fundraisers totals $8,500. A first treatment of ProcellaCor can cost $100,000. If necessary, a second treatment would follow in the third year at a cost of $50,000. Ogilvie said more treatments may be necessary.
If the Association director's authorize the use of ProcellaCor, a permit must be approved by the Department of Environmental Conservation. There will be a public comment period.
The Association asked the selectboard to consider allocating up to $260,000 in ARPA funds for the eradication program. The town has received $459,300 in federal funds. The selectboard can expend ARPA funds for community, nonprofit and private enterprises. The selectboard has up to five years to expend the funds.
For the rest of the story, see Wednesday's Express.