BARTON- On Monday evening Orleans Central Supervisory Union's facilities director Joe Houston outlined the results of a comprehensive facilities analysis, New England School Development Council (NESDC). The goal of the analysis for both the Lake Region Union Elementary Middle School District and high school boards was to project current and future facility needs.
Over the course of the past year, the elementary school board (LRUEMSD) received an inventory of the six school building's facility needs. To prioritize the capital improvement projects they turned to Houston to gather information and outline a five to seven year capital improvement plan.
"The question arose whether it would be best to invest in buildings in their current configurations or, to make those investments with an eye toward future plans," Houston said." This sparked a much larger discussion about our current facilities and how we use them."
As expected, the analysis found that most of the school buildings have limited, but adequate, classroom space. However, they lack sufficient storage areas and rooms for one on one instruction and privacy space for students in need of mental health and tutoring services.
Seven options were outlined in the report as potential options for the district as they plan future needs.
