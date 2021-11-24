BARTON - A 62-year-old man who had been missing since Nov. 15 was found deceased on Wednesday November, 24th.
State police said that the body of Michael Carkin was located in the Willoughby Brook, just south of Crystal Lake off Augur Hole Road at about 11:20 a.m.
Foul play is not suspected, but the investigation is ongoing. The body is being taken to the Chief Medical Examiners' Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, police said.
No further details are available at this time.