Body of Missing Woman Found Tuesday
CHRISTOPHER ROY
Staff Writer
WESTMORE – The search for a 72-year-old Westmore woman has come to an unfortunate end. According to a Vermont State Police spokesperson, search crews found the body of Judith Giglio at about 3 p.m., Tuesday. She was discovered in the woods about a mile and a half from the home where she was last seen on Goodwin Mountain Lane in Westmore. On Tuesday evening, crews were working on recovering her from the woods and working on the necessary notifications.
Her body will be brought to the medical examiner’s office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. However, there is nothing suspicious in the case, a state police spokesperson said.
In addition to the various search crews working this week, the Vermont National Guard assisted on Tuesday. No further details were known as of 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.
