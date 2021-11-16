By ED BARBER
Staff Writer
DERBY- Born on December 27, 2019, Rogan Ludwig has barely been able to see his grandparents who live near Beebe Plain. His grandparents, Byron and Marilyn Brown, were fortunately able to visit with Rogan for about ten weeks before the USA/Canadian border was closed to travelers a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rogan's mother, Jenna Brown, called her parents daily to provide an update as he learned to walk, say dada, and started showing his easy going personality. They use Zoom to communicate and Jenna also sent videos.
There's no substitute for being able to hug a child and that's what Byron and Marilyn Brown were missing.
