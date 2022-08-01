BRIGHTON - The Brighton selectboard announced receipt of a Downtown Transportation Grant in the amount of $118,400 as part of a revitalization project. The funds, earmarked for the waterfront, are part of a multi-level project that will include infrastructure upgrades to water and sewer lines, sidewalks on Cross Street, and other enhancements.
A new park sign, landscaping, pedestrian connections from the pavilion to the sidewalk, seating improvement and lighting are a part of this phase of the project. The total cost is expected to be $148,000, with the town paying the balance not covered by the grant.