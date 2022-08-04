BRIGHTON - Selectboard chair Mike Strait was encouraged to resign after selling his house and business in town and moving to Maryland. Strait and his partner, Tim Bay, sold Hearth and Home Country Store on Cross Street earlier this year. They no longer have a physical presence in Vermont, but Strait has not changed his residency at this time.
"I thank you for your willingness to serve our town," Christine Lefebvre said to Strait at a selectboard meeting on Wednesday. Strait joined the meeting via Zoom.
As a resident and voter in Brighton, Lefebvre said it is time for Strait to resign as he has physically left the state. She cited Vermont statutes which states if an elected official moves out of the town in which they hold office, they must resign.
Lefebvre acknowledged Strait's commitment to community service in his role as selectman, chamber of commerce president, and in rebuilding the town's infrastructure and recreational opportunities.
"You hold a driver's license, but that doesn't make you a resident," Lefebvre said.
"I will take your comments into consideration," Strait replied. "I will step down when it's appropriate."
Anne Budrewicz also expressed her appreciation of Strait's contributions to the Brighton community. She broached the decision by the selectboard to hire Strait as a second administrative assistant joining long time employee Joel Cope, while he is still serving as a selectboard member..
Cope started as a part time administrative assistant decades ago. The position expanded into a full time role and transformed into a town administrator. Approaching retirement, Cope's hours have been reduced to part time.
