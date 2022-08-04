Christine Lefebvre

From left Christine Lefebvre addresses the Brighton selectboard. To the right is Jamie Dragon. In the middle is Anne Budrewicz. (Photo by Ed Barber)

BRIGHTON - Selectboard chair Mike Strait was encouraged to resign after selling his house and business in town and moving to Maryland. Strait and his partner, Tim Bay, sold Hearth and Home Country Store on Cross Street earlier this year. They no longer have a physical presence in Vermont, but Strait has not changed his residency at this time.

"I thank you for your willingness to serve our town," Christine Lefebvre said to Strait at a selectboard meeting on Wednesday. Strait joined the meeting via Zoom. 

