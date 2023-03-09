BRIGHTON - Town Meeting was Monday evening with Australian ballot voting on Tuesday.
Incumbent selectwoman Jeanne Gervais beat back a challenge by Carolyn Miller by a vote of 133 to 101. Gervais will serve a second three year term.
In a second race for the balance of former selectman Michael Strait's term in office, John Manning prevailed over two challengers. Manning received 103 votes to Frederick Roeses’s 75 votes, and Michael Testut's 45 votes. Roese was appointed to the selectboard last fall, serving until Town Meeting Day.
The town will trade in its 1993 John Deere road grader after voters authorized the selectboard to bond for $400,000 to be paid back over ten years.
A measure authorizing voters to allow cannabis retail operations in Brighton was rejected a second time. The article was defeated by a vote of 89 in favor and 150 opposed.
When the legislature decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana and created a regulated market, the original bill added a municipal excise tax on cannabis sales. Once voters agree to permit cannabis retail operation in town, the selectboard can set a tax rate.
Vermont bill S.54 targets the excise tax revenues to be used for starting or expanding afterschool and summer learning programs.
The Brighton school board will return incumbent Bruce Rumball-Petre to a two year term. In this contested election, Rumball-Petre received 116 votes compared to Beth Rodondi’s 78 votes and write-in candidate Jocelyn Gervais’s 44 votes.
Voters approved an elementary school budget of $2,732,008. Unallocated funds from the 2022 fiscal year in the amount of $109,000 will be transferred to the Capital Improvement Fund.
