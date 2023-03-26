NEWPORT CITY – Joshua Keement, 35, of Brownington, denied two criminal charges of lewd and lascivious conduct when he was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Newport last Thursday. The incidents were reported at two local general stores: The Genny Albany Store and the Craftsbury General Store. Judge Lisa Warren released Keement into the community with conditions.
Brownington Man Accused of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct at Two Local Stores
- CHRISTOPHER ROY Staff Writer
