BROWNINGTON - A handful of residents from this rural town contemplated improving business opportunities, infrastructure, community connections, communication, recreation opportunities, and entertainment. A common theme centered around attracting people to Brownington and creating opportunities for future generations.
These topics were chosen by a steering committee organized by the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD). As a first step in a three month process, four workshops were organized at the elementary school last Thursday.
Brownington's landscape has evolved over the past generation. Twenty dairy farms have been reduced to two. Pastures are returning to forests. An influx of Amish have purchased the land converting dairy farms into a menagerie of cattle, chickens, sheep, and large vegetable gardens.
