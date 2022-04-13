BROWNINGTON-On Tuesday, the Browington selectboard discussed an upcoming town forum they hope will furnish input from the community.The Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) will partner with the town of Brownington to host a community visit and discussion forums. The forums are structured in a way that will bring ideas about Brownington’s future from the people that know it best - its residents, instead of federal and state employees. VCRD will provide direction and resources to help the community achieve its goals.
At Tuesday morning's selectboard meeting, the decision was made to spend the money in order to mail 625 flyers to town residents about the upcoming forum and town visit.
The event starts on April 28 at the Brownington Central School. From 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. attendees will be asked to share their ideas on ‘community connection and communication’ and businesses in Brownington.
