Following record amounts of rain and flash flooding, Orleans County received a disaster declaration making the region eligible for both physical and economic injury disaster loans through the Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA has been trying to spread the word to local businesses that the economic impacts of the flooding will last months, and may not be felt until after application deadlines have passed. The organization is saying that local businesses that are worried they may experience, or have experienced, economic impacts due to the rain and flooding should file with SBA now - they are under no obligation to take a loan even if they qualify, and other funding may be contingent on filing with the SBA and making certain deadlines.There is also another program through the SBA that is for renters and homeowners for lost personal items. But, if people do not continue to come into the local (Disaster Recovery Centers) for help, the government will shut them down and move agents to other locations. For the Full Story See Tuesday's Express
Businesses Affected Economically by Flooding are Eligible for Help
- TABITHA ARMSTRONG General Manager
