DERBY - On Monday evening, the Derby selectboard discussed plans by Michael Hatin to open a retail cannabis store in Derby. The board is confronting a number of rules and regulations that appear to be a moving target. The number of retail outlets was originally restricted, but recently the CCB signaled there would be no cap on the numbers.
"We asked how many there will be," selectboard chair Grant Spates said of CCB. "It was supposed to be limited."
Spates said CCB never responded to his inquiry, but noted they took the time to interview with WCAX in Burlington.
Hatin said that he believes the CCB doesn't set the number, the town does.
"The Cannabis Control Board doesn't have the authority," Derby town administrator Bob Kelley said. "And municipalities don't have jurisdiction."
If the selectboard chooses to limit the number of retail outlets, Spates suggested the board set a deadline for interested parties to apply for a license.
"Then what?" Spates asked rhetorically. "Do we draw a name out of a hat?"
In 2020 the Vermont legislature passed Act 164 which created a Cannabis Control Board (CCB), a step toward legalizing and controlling the sale of cannabis products. In the 2020 version of the bill, the legislature set the cost of a license at $500, but a 2021 amendment lowered it to $100. The payment is to be sent to the state, which charges an administrative fee to the town. The town is then to receive the balance of the payment.
Read more in Wednesday's Newport Daily Express...