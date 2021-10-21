DERBY – Nursing facilities in the area will receive some presents this year, thanks to collection efforts by the Northpoint Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealership.
Dealer receptionist Rachel Twofoot said that last year they decided to provide gifts to residents at Orleans County nursing homes. She explained that the dealership organized the effort to provide patients with presents because some don’t get gifts or even visitors. The dealership did the initiative early this year because many of the facilities get bombarded with donations during the Christmas season.
