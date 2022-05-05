NEWPORT CITY – Second-year North Country Career Center students got a taste of real world experience on Tuesday and Wednesday during the school’s annual Mock Interview Day.
Andrea Carbine, work based learning coordinator at the Career Center, explained that almost 20 community leaders from various fields conducted the mock interviews. Many of the 90 or so students had never experienced a formal interview before this week, said Carbine, who added the mock interview is mandated for program completers.
“It’s fun to watch,” she said of the mock interviews. “The students will dress the part. When you dress the part, the way you act changes. It’s good for them to get their nerves out here before going for a real interview.”
The students prepare for Mock Interview Day early on in their programs, which includes making an E-Portfolio with a resume, cover letter, and work samples. They also hone their soft skills and have practice interview sessions before the Mock Interview Day event. In addition to giving students a way of experiencing an interview, the event also gives them a place to make mistakes before being in front of a potential employer, said Carbine.
In some cases, some students get job offers from the mock interview, but as of midday Wednesday, Spates didn’t know if that happened this year. Besides helping the students, Spates believes Interview Day shows the North Country Career Center’s positive work within the community.
