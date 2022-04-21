NEWPORT CITY - Vermont's Fish and Wildlife Department (FWD) has taken advantage of $1.68 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding. The FWD chose to invest in infrastructure improvements to improve access to state lands, habitat management, and conservation efforts.
The list of projects completed in the Northeast Kingdom over the past two years, since Congress passed the CARES Act, is impressive. FWD land and habitat manager John Austin said the Act gave the department a two year time frame to expend or commit the funds to the various projects.
"The fisheries division improved stream access on the Missisquoi and Willoughby Rivers," Austin said in an interview highlighting one of the FWD's goals.
In northern Essex County, projects include road and parking improvements at West Mountain. [Another] $200,000 has been invested in stabilizing stream banks and access areas in Orleans County. Projects on the Barton River include access improvements at the Kinsey Road Access, Indian Pioneer Point Access, South Bay Access, and Coventry Station Road Access.
Read more in Thursday's Newport Daily Express...