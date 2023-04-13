COVENTRY - The District 7 Act 250 Commission hosted a public hearing at the Coventry Community Center on Wednesday evening. New England Waste Services Vermont (NEWSVT) is petitioning the Commission to modify the terms of a solid waste permit issued in 2019. Vermont's only landfill (Casella) is located in Coventry. NEWSVT was asking for changed to be made in regards to the consultant required to follow up on odor complaints. They claim the requirements outlined have made it so no one is interested in the job.
For the rest of the story See Friday's Express