flooding near rr tracks - Tammy.tif

Flooding from the Barton river crested the banks and reached towards lower areas of the railroad tracks on Monday, July 10, 2023. (Photo by Tammy Cochran)

NEWPORT CITY- The second round of torrential rains was expected to start around 4 p.m. on Thursday with more in the forecast throughout the Friday and the weekend. While efforts have been made to mitigate the damage, state and municipal governments and a number of non-profit organizations are anticipating more need for services.

 

