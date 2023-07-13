NEWPORT CITY- The second round of torrential rains was expected to start around 4 p.m. on Thursday with more in the forecast throughout the Friday and the weekend. While efforts have been made to mitigate the damage, state and municipal governments and a number of non-profit organizations are anticipating more need for services.
Governor Scott hosted a press conference Thursday morning outlining what the state has done, and will do over the next few days.
Individual communities operate emergency shelters; the state operates four shelters staffed with American Red Cross personnel. An additional two independent shelters were created for people who are displaced. Information is available on the Vermont Emergency Management Center website.
"Between 4 and 8 p.m. today we expect severe storms," Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said on Thursday. The extreme weather conditions are expected to continue through Sunday.
Scott also warned parts of the state were expecting severe thunderstorms that could bring more flash flooding, hail, or even the threat of a tornado.
“Flash flooding can happen quickly, and you don’t know when it could hit,” said Scott. “I want to reiterate that this isn’t over and it won’t be over after this storm. On Sunday, unfortunately, there is another chance for heavy rain statewide. I know this is hard news for many and folks will want to think this is over as soon as the weather breaks on Saturday, but it’s critical that Vermonters understand that we need to remain vigilant and prepared. Do not be complacent.”
"Predictability is preventable," Morrison said. If you have to be outside, stay alert and listen to the weather warnings."
For a more detailed look at state recovery efforts and the administration's remarks on what's being done and the expected weather over the weekend - See Friday's Express