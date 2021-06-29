Human Services Secretary Mike Smith announced at Tuesday’s press conference there are plenty of chances now and through the Fourth of July weekend to get vaccinated. People can visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to find one of the many nearby, fast and free vaccination opportunities available.
In addition, most pharmacies are offering walk-in vaccinations. Ask your local pharmacist or simply walk into a CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco.
State officials reminded Vermonters that anyone who is not vaccinated is still at risk.
“As we see more contagious variants like Delta overtaking the country, as travel increases, as other parts of the country like the South and Midwest see lower vaccination rates and now outbreaks of infection… it becomes even more important to protect as many people as we can,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD.
Clinics will also be held as part of upcoming fairs held around the state, Sec. Smith said. In addition, 10 to 14 regional COVID Resource Centers are being planned, where both testing and vaccinations will be readily available. More information will be announced once details are finalized.
Dr. Levine urges Vermonters to catch up on their routine medical care
Dr. Levine also said Tuesday that almost half of Vermont’s hospitals have reported seeing more admissions lately, but not due to COVID-19.
“A number of them appear to be a result of people having delayed regular health care and therefore being susceptible to more serious illness,” Dr. Levine said. “Sicker patients may mean longer stays in the hospital and more complex needs.”
“We were fortunate in Vermont that we were able to work with our health care system to remain open safely during the past year so that people could get back to routine medical care,” Dr. Levine said. Our data showed, in fact, health care facilities were some of the safest places to be. And now, with Vermont’s robust vaccination rates they are even safer.”
“So I strongly encourage anyone who has put off preventive care, screenings, or kids’ immunizations, to take the opportunity to get caught up when you can,” he said. “And if you have any important symptoms you’ve been ignoring or waiting for a better time to address, please find the time to see your provider. The sooner the better.”
Vermont Vaccination Data
Find Health Department vaccine data– including vaccination rates by county, age, sex, race and ethnicity – at the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard. Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
Find more COVID-19 Activity data at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.
Data as of 12 p.m. on June 29, 2021:
Description Number New cases 4
(24,406 total)
Currently hospitalized 6
Hospitalized in ICU 0
Hospitalized under investigation 0
Percent Positive (7-day average) 0.5%
People tested 402,613
Total tests 1,732,031
Total people recovered 24,001
Deaths 256