MONTPELIER-The Vermont legislature will consider adopting recommendations in the Pupil Weighting Factors Report drafted by a special task force. The authors of the report considered the financial inequity in the current education funding system which assigns weights to students at elementary, junior high and high schools. Additional factors include poverty level, number of students requiring special services, rural communities, small schools, and English language learners.
The last time the legislature addressed inequities in education funding between school districts, it followed a ruling by the Vermont Supreme Court in 1997. In Brigham versus State the court held education is a constitutionally mandated right.
Read more in Monday's Newport Daily Express...