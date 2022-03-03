NEWPORT CITY – Newport City voters re-elected City Council members Kevin Charboneau and John Wilson on Town Meeting Day Tuesday. The pair won over the third candidate Carl King.
Charbonneau received 228 votes, Wilson received 245 votes, while King walked away with 63 votes. James Johnson picked up 287 votes for city clerk and 283 votes for city treasurer.
The municipal budget of $4,236,973 passed 210 yes and 91 no. Voters, 231 yes to 75 no, approved a request to take a bond not to exceed $800,000 for a new fire truck.
Mary Ellen Maclure received 272 votes for Newport City School Trustee and Christopher Royer took in 259 votes for the North Country Union High School board of directors.
Newport City voters also approved the North Country Union High School budget 176 to 128 and 164-140 for the North Country Union Junior High School budget.
All other articles passed.