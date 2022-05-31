By ED BARBER
Staff Writer
CHARLESTON - In 1971 the Charleston community opened the doors to the Charleston Elementary School. Fifty years later the administration, teachers, and students invite the public to an open house to see how far the school has come since those early years. Students have prepared for the June 2 event.
The open house will be from 5-7 p.m. There will be tours of the classrooms, the new modular building which will host seventh and eighth grade classes, the grounds, and the school’s nature trail.
The Charleston Historical Society will host an exhibit of school memorabilia. Two food trucks, Bob Davis' barbecue and the Runaway Tomato, will serve free food. Maxwell said a grant will pay for the food.
At 6 p.m. students and adults can participate in a kickball game. A birthday cake will also be served.
For the rest of the story see Wednesday's Express