GREENSBORO – Many kids dream of running away and joining the circus, and thanks to a Northeast Kingdom organization, that wish can become a reality.
Joshua Shack, associate artistic director for Circus Smirkus, said the 35-year-old organization has three main parts: The circus tour, the auditioning process, and the circus camp.
Their flagship is the circus program, the Big Top Tour, which started in 1987. This summer, the program will be back on the road after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each year, the Big Top Tour has 30 performers, known as ‘troupers’, aged 10 to 18. The auditioning process is very rigorous and selective. It consists of applicants from around the country and often internationally, Shack said.
“Each year, we receive about 70 to 100 video applications, and of those, including returning troupers, we invite 40 to the next round of auditions, which is normally a live audition,” he said. “This year, it was done by video as well.”
In the end, they select only 30 applicants, said Shack, who added that 20 of those are past performers and ten are new performers. The troupers go to Circus Smirkus headquarters, where they spend three weeks rehearsing the season’s program. They then set out on a seven-week tour throughout New England.
When choosing troupers, there are a few things Smirkus staff are looking for.
