The Newport City Council decided Monday night to wait until their December 21 meeting to decide if they want to ask voters on Town Meeting Day in March about the sale of cannabis in the city. Watch the Newport Daily Express for more details…
City Council Considers the sale of Cannabis in the City
- Michigan Cancels Game at Rival Ohio Sate
- Artist of the Week: Ava Guillette
- Daily Update on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) December 8, 2020
- Healthcare Professionals Responds to Public Concern and Skepticism Over Covid-19 Vaccine
- NEK Council on Aging Welcomes New Options Counselor
- COVID-19 Contributes to Uptick in Opioid-Related Deaths
- SBA Working Capital Disaster Loans Available in Maine Following Secretary of Agriculture Declaration for May 1-Sept. 30 Drought
- Four Football Falcons Recognized For Solid 2020 Campaign
- What Are People Doing This Holiday Season During COVID?
- North Country Hospital Remains Ready
- Two Arraigned in Parking Lot Shooting Case, Alleged Shooter Still At Large
- What Do Vermont Voters Think About The Transportation & Climate Initiative?
- COVID and Church Services
- Newport City Council Meets Tonight
- Statement From Governor Phil Scott On Pearl Harbor Day
